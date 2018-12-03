The mare was discharged from the hospital one-day post-surgery, with a course of phenylbutazone (2.2mg/kg by mouth twice a day for five days then 2.2mg/kg by mouth once a day for a further five days), with a two-week period of rest. The mare was re-presented five days postoperatively following an episode of suspected overexertion when turned out in a small field. Marked inflammation of the subepiglottic tissue was managed with temporary tracheotomy, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory therapy and this reduced over a further four to five days.