Previously, counterirritation by blistering or thermocautery (bar firing or pin firing) was a popular treatment. It had been suggested thermocautery produces thickened, scarified skin to act as a support for the SDFT (Hayward and Adams, 2001), as well as an intense inflammatory reaction within the tendon (Dowling et al, 2000). It has since been found inflammation is deleterious, and with no evidence of a significant effect on tendon healing, counterirritation is, at best, a “brutal means of enforcing rest” (Hayward and Adams, 2001).