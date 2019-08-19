Social media can be used to direct your clients and followers to websites with further information, be it your own practice’s or other resources. The AHT has set up Equiflunet – a site dedicated to raising awareness of equine influenza, with excellent maps published on a monthly basis indicating outbreaks, as well as other useful information. At the time of going to press, in 2019 so far, 219 cases of equine influenza in the UK have been laboratory confirmed – with all of those determined at the AHT identified as the Florida clade 1 virus in predominantly unvaccinated animals.