7 Jan 2026
Equine vet gears up for history-making equestrian expedition
Clinician Emily Floyd will support Steph Quintrell’s bid to become first para-equestrian to cross the Andes on horseback.
Vet Emily Floyd is attempting to cross the Andes mountain range on horseback. Image: Rossdales Veterinary Surgeons:VetPartners.
An equine vet is set to take part in a history-making equestrian expedition next month.
Rossdales Veterinary Surgeons clinical director and internal medicine specialist Emily Floyd will participate in the “Ride to Independence” exhibition in February, supporting a disabled rider as she bids to become the first para-equestrian to cross the Andes mountain range on horseback.
Mrs Floyd will be part of a six-woman team that includes Equine Para-Adventures (EPA) founder Steph Quintrell, who lost her mobility in 2019 after she suddenly became unwell with a neurological condition.
Starting in Argentina and finishing in Chile, the team will be travelling 143 kilometres (88 miles) in seven days at heights up to 4,400m across the world’s longest mountain range.
Historic route
They will follow the same historic route taken by general José de San Martin and his army in 1817 to liberate Chile from the Spanish monarchy.
Riding native Peruvian paso and Chilean criollo horses, the team will be accompanied by pack mules carrying their equipment and camping gear.
Mrs Floyd said: “Steph is an incredible person and it’s an honour to be part of her team.
“Two years ago, she became the first wheelchair user to ride across the Pyrenees from France to Spain, because she’s determined to show everyone that the impossible can be possible and that disability shouldn’t be a barrier.
“When I heard she was doing another expedition, I jumped at the chance to be involved, although I am equally excited and terrified at the same time.”
Extreme weather
She added: “We’ll be a long way from civilisation and will need to cope with rocky terrain, steep climbs, changes in altitude and extreme weather conditions that could range from snow and ice to intense sun.”
The team have been prepping for the challenge with trekking weekends over varied terrain in Wales.
Mrs Floyd has been raising money to cover the cost of the expedition via veterinary webinars and hosting a client evening at Rossdales, and VetPartners has donated £189 through its charity fund.
Donations can be made online at GoFundMe; any surplus funding will be donated to the EPA.