Injuries

Only one-fifth (20%) of equine vets were wearing a helmet when they suffered their most recent injury, and just 17% during their most severe. The majority (81.7%) of equine vets took no time off work for their most recent injury, while 63.3% did not file an incident report. Vets reported not wanting to put pressure on remaining staff by taking time off, wanting to minimise their sick pay usage and accepting injury as simply being part of the job.