4 Jun 2021
Richard Stephenson was elected back on to RCVS council in 2020, following a stint from 2008-16, and has cited personal reasons for the decision.
A member of RCVS council has stepped down with immediate effect for personal reasons.
Dr Stephenson (pictured) was elected back on to council in 2020, having previously served from 2008-16.
RCVS president Mandisa Greene said: “We thank Richard for his service to the RCVS over the past year and in his previous terms.
“We particularly thank him for his contribution to a number of committees he has served on during both his periods on council, including the disciplinary, finance, and resources and preliminary investigation committees.
“We wish him all the best for the future.”
Stephen May has taken up the remainder of Dr Stephenson’s term on council, to July 2024, as he received the next highest number of votes in the 2020 election.