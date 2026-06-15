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15 Jun 2026

Equine vets invited to free communication CPD event

Event promises a psychology-driven programme to help vets communicate with clients more confidently and effectively.

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Vet Times

Job Title
Equine vets invited to free communication CPD event

Equine vets have been invited to a free training day designed to strengthen consultation skills and improve client compliance.

Hosted by pharmaceutical company Zoetis, the CPD event “Confident communication in equine veterinary practice” takes place on 24 June in Newbury, Berkshire.

It is hoped the event will help vets communicate their recommendations more effectively and achieve better outcomes in practice.

Sessions

The event will be split into two sessions, with the morning programme, “Pursuing compliance with your recommendation”, covering outcomes of successful consultations, how to succinctly articulate clinical strategies and discuss pros, cons and costs of different options, and how to help clients understand their options and reach an informed decision.

The afternoon session will focus on the “Psychology of confidence”, exploring the links and differences between doubt, self-doubt and confidence.

Delegates will also hear from Zoetis national equine veterinary manager Wendy Talbot about the findings of the company’s 2025 equine herpes virus horse owner survey.

Clinicians can sign up for the training day online.