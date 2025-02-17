17 Feb 2025
BEVA leaders urge clinicians to join the initiative in a key plank of the group’s current presidential theme.
Image: © Dirk70 / Adobe Stock
Equine vets are being urged to sign up for a new campaign to monitor antimicrobial usage in practice.
The MonitorME project is being spearheaded by BEVA leaders and is set to be the main theme of the association’s annual congress later this year.
Group president Bruce Bladon said: “Growing resistance to antibiotics is a very serious public health crisis, which is why I have chosen it as the overriding theme for my presidential year and for the forthcoming BEVA Congress.
“The World Health Organization has the usage of veterinary antimicrobials firmly in its sights and the possibility of legislation being implemented to limit our access to these vital drugs is becoming ever more likely.”
Practices are being encouraged to support the project by submitting usage data from their practice management systems.
The data, which the association said would ideally include the total of each antimicrobial used plus the number of horses treated and their average weight if available, is then analysed and collated in an annual report.
Data from the 2023 report is already available and work on the 2024 analysis is now underway.
Dr Bladon said: “It is important that we demonstrate, as a sector, that our usage of antimicrobials is responsible and proportionate, to ensure continued access. Taking part in a project like this is, without a doubt, the right thing to do.
“I know I can rely on you all to do the right thing at a time like this so please send us details of how many antibiotics you are using in equine practice.”
More information about the project is available via the BEVA website, while 2024 data should be emailed to [email protected]
This year’s BEVA Congress is scheduled to take place at the ICC Birmingham from 10 to 13 September.