25 Oct 2022
BEVA has issued a warning direct to horse owners about the seasonal risks of grazing around oak and sycamore trees after several cases of ingested toxic seeds.
Owners are being warned by vets about the risks posed by oak and sycamore trees following a spate of vet cases needing urgent treatment after the ingestion of toxic seeds.
Ingestion of sycamore seeds and acorns can cause rapid fatal illness in horses, and BEVA members have seen higher numbers of atypical myopathy and acorn toxicity cases in the autumn.
BEVA president David Rendle said: “The extreme weather over the summer may have contributed to the production of greater quantities of sycamore masts and acorns than normal.”
Mr Rendle added: “High winds over the next few weeks will likely serve to increase the risk further. Ideally, horses should be kept away from grazing around oaks and sycamores, but if no other pasture is available, supplementary feed should be provided.
“If horses that have access to sycamore seeds or acorns show signs of illness, veterinary attention should be sought immediately.”
Masts or helicopters from the sycamore tree (Acer pseudoplatanus) produce hypoglycin A, which can remain present in high concentrations and lead to atypical myopathy.
Acorn toxicity is less common and less well understood, but the extreme summer weather and variation in acorn production has impacted on an increase in cases.
The RVC has a fact sheet on atypical myopathy that can be shared by vets with owners, and The British Horse Society’s information on acorn poisoning is also online.