30 Oct 2023
The fear of reduced revenues arising from the implementation of affordability checks on betting could have a knock-on effect on equine welfare and veterinary science, the Government has been warned.
Image © Gabriel Cassan / Adobe Stock
Controversial plans to reform UK betting rules could lead to less money being made available to support advances in equine welfare and veterinary science, an MP has warned.
The claim was made as ministers were urged to rethink the proposed introduction of affordability checks on punters, which critics claim could have a devastating impact on horse racing.
A Westminster Hall debate on 25 October was told that the proportion of money that goes into the sport from the betting levy is already among the lowest of any major racing nation.
Conservative MP Laura Farris also highlighted estimates from the sport’s national governing body, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA), that implementation of the requirements could reduce those funds by a further 11%.
Ms Farris said: “That is money that would go directly to activities such as animal welfare, veterinary science and education – things that are crucial to helping the industry to develop and thrive.”
She also praised the work of the Valley Equine Hospital in her Newbury constituency in Berkshire and claimed a major misconception about the sport was based on a lack of welfare understanding.
The financial concern was echoed by her Tory colleague, vet Neil Hudson, as he highlighted the current workforce challenges facing the veterinary sector and urged ministers to accept the Migration Advisory Committee’s recommendation that parts of the equine sector be added to the government’s shortage occupations list.
But he also welcomed recently announced reforms to the Grand National as an example of the type of action necessary to maintain the sport’s wider social licence.
Dr Hudson added: “If we look after the people and the horses, and have sensible and pragmatic financing, and put some of that financing back into supporting those people and horses, the future of racing will be bright.”
Supporters of the new rules claim they will be “frictionless” and are intended to help tackle issues of problem gambling.
But critics fear large numbers of bettors will either cease betting on racing completely or be persuaded to use black market operators.
Gambling minister Stuart Andrew insisted the concerns raised about the plans were being taken seriously.