Due to the temperature-dependent nature of egg development, it is important samples are less than four hours old when collected, the air content of the bag needs to be minimised by compression prior to sealing to limit larval hatching and should be stored at 40°C (Nielsen et al, 2010). Testing should be undertaken as soon as possible after sampling – do not put samples in the post on Friday. These measures aim to preserve the egg content of the faeces by delaying larval development and hatching, which can result in a falsely reduced FEC, or worse, false-negative results.