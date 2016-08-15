The device can be applied over any type of tissue or material, including dermis, fat, fascia, tendon, muscle, blood vessels and bone, to name a few (DeFranzo et al, 2001). The wound must first be thoroughly debrided and free of necrotic tissue to avoid the risk of promoting a deeper or systemic infection (Gwan-Nulla and Casal, 2001); as such, the system is not usually applied until it is at least 24 to 48 hours old. The wound must also be well vascularised because further necrosis is likely to occur at the edges (Clare et al, 2002).