8 Apr 2026
The 2026 programme is said to look beyond textbook scenarios at real-world decisions clinicians make each day.
BEVA has unveiled a theme of “Everyday Welfare” for its 2026 congress.
BEVA has unveiled a theme of “Everyday Welfare” for its 2026 congress.
The event will return to the International Convention Centre in Birmingham from 9 to 12 September.
More than 90 hours of CPD will be available, covering advanced imaging and orthopaedics to ambulatory care, behaviour, reproduction and practice management.
The programme is built to reflect the theme by focusing on real clinical challenges, such as interpreting imperfect diagnostics, choosing between competing treatment options and managing client expectations.
Organisers say there will be a strong emphasis on practical insights that clinicians can immediately apply in practice.
Programme highlights include sessions exploring how vets can make the most of radiography and ultrasound when advanced imaging isn’t an option, a practical look at how equine practices can remain viable and sustainable, and an exploration of ethics in ambulatory equine nursing.
BEVA president Imogen Burrows said: “This year’s congress is about the decisions we make every day in practice – often with incomplete information, time pressure, and competing priorities.
“If we can support vets to make better clinical decisions in those moments, we improve outcomes for horses – and make practice more sustainable and rewarding for the people delivering it.”
Programme chair Edd Knowles added: “We want people to leave congress thinking differently about how they approach cases.
“That might be a new diagnostic approach, a different way of managing a case, or simply more confidence in the decisions they’re already making.”
Tickets for this year’s event are now available, with super early bird pricing available until 1 July.