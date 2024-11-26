This class of drug is to be used when horses are affected by hyperinsulinaemia-associated laminitis (HAL) and severe ID and are not responding to other measures. They can also be used as a first-line management strategy for confirmed acute HAL to rapidly decrease insulin concentrations. Those drugs should be used for a certain duration (three months); however, it is the experience of the group that some extreme cases might require longer treatments, even if managed properly with diet and foot care.