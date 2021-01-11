11 Jan 2021
Research from parasitologist Martin Nielsen confirms traditional approach of frequent routine deworming at predetermined intervals, without the use of diagnostic testing, is unnecessary.
Research by Martin Nielsen (left) found reducing the intensity of deworming measures does not have adverse health risks for horses. Image © Martin Nielsen
Reducing the intensity of deworming measures does not have any adverse health risks for horses, according to new research.
The research, from equine parasitologist Martin Nielsen, confirms the traditional approach of frequent routine deworming at predetermined intervals, without the use of diagnostic testing, is unnecessary.
Two short explanatory videos on Dr Nielsen’s study have been produced – one for vets and one for horse owners – and are being shared by BEVA for practices to put out to their clients on social media.
Dr Nielsen’s research was first published in the Equine Veterinary Journal. It involved a study involving 99 mares and 93 foals at four stud farms in New Zealand, with worm egg count levels, bodyweight, and equine health of groups of mares and foals under different control protocols.
He said: “Internal parasites – predominantly strongyles and ascarids – are omnipresent at equine yards. But a persistent growing resistance to the anthelmintics we have available is challenging us to find more sustainable and yet effective parasite control programmes.”
Dr Nielsen added: “Deworming every six to eight weeks and rotating between products is still very common around the world, but this sort of carpet bombing is completely unnecessary and drug rotation does not prevent drug resistance.
“Many people are not comfortable with deworming less frequently, thinking it will compromise horse health, but our study shows that this is not the case; no adverse health effects were seen that could be ascribed to scaling down deworming intensity.”
David Rendle, who chairs BEVA’s health and medicines committee, said: “This study provides further evidence to show that there is no justification for the traditional approach of calendar-based routine treatment and gives further reassurance that the frequency of treatment can be reduced without detriment to equine health or development of youngstock.”