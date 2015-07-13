An early indication of dentistry for the improvement of performance probably dated to the late 1800s when a professor called J A Ryder in New York reduced the first lower molars so they were not in apposition with the upper molars for horses that pulled on the bit (Easley, 2011). Perhaps this was the first documented case of “bit seating” that was so fashionable in the late 1990s and early 2000s. We still use this today, although the floating of these teeth is much less aggressive as we aim for rostral profiling of the lower 06s.