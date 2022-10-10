For example, we identified an iron-acquisition system that is shared with Yersinia pestis, the bacteria that causes bubonic plague (Black Death), a disease of the buboes (lymph nodes) in humans. We showed that this system was essential for S equi to cause strangles in horses. Then we developed a diagnostic PCR test that targeted this region of S equi’s DNA, which we transferred to laboratories throughout the world to help identify infected horses so they can be isolated before they pass on the infection to others. We also studied the immune responses of horses as they fought off S equi. We used this information to develop a blood test that identifies horses that have been exposed to S equi and new vaccines to prepare the horse’s immune response. The blood test has similarly been transferred to laboratories throughout the world and its use as a pre-import screen has been attributed to the absence of strangles outbreaks in the United Arab Emirates over the past four years.