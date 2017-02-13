Anti-inflammatories

Lower airway inflammation may be a factor in the development of EIPH, so its investigation and treatment is logical, but has not been evaluated critically. Cytological assessment of BALF provides a more sensitive and reliable means of assessing lower airway inflammation than cytology performed on tracheal aspirates, but is not popular in horses in training. If evidence of lower airway inflammation is identified on either tracheal wash or bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) cytology or on the gross appearance of the airways then measures should be implemented to improve air hygiene and the use of glucocorticoids should be considered.