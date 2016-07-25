Two-thirds (81 of 120) of the horses that bled after receiving saline bled by at least a grade less after receiving furosemide. A meta-analysis of 11 studies that included a total of 5,653 horses provided further evidence of the effectiveness of furosemide23. Furosemide cannot be used in the UK prior to racing and can only be used to reduce the incidence of EIPH during training. The optimal dose and timing of furosemide in relation to exercise has not been determined, but doses of 0.5mg/kg (“low dose”) to 1mg/kg (“high dose”) are typically used two to four hours before exercise.