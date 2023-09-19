No indigenously acquired autochthonous WNV infection has so far been detected in the UK (Folly et al, 2020), but its past explosive, and more recent steady, further expansion demonstrates how flaviviruses can emerge into new geographic areas with an often unpredictable pattern (Cavalleri et al, 2022). In 1999, the now-endemic WNV was first introduced into New York City, from where it rapidly spread across the US, causing more than 30,000 human and 24,000 recorded cases in equids across a 10-year-period (Lecollinet et al, 2020). This demonstrates the ability of an exotic pathogen to establish in naive populations, but in the same timeframe, Europe continued to experience regular seasonal outbreaks that were more limited in time and space (Lecollinet et al, 2020).