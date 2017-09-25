In Australia, KUNV and MVEV cause sporadic disease outbreaks. VEEV was first isolated from a horse in South America in the 1930s, with outbreaks being reported in Columbia, Ecuador and Peru, as well as Venezuela and, more recently, in central America and the US (Weaver and Barrett, 2004). JEV has been responsible for disease outbreaks across Asia (Weaver and Barrett, 2004). While these viruses have not been identified in the UK, there is potential for their introduction within vectors travelling with animals, plants, people or equipment (Gould et al, 2006). The risk of a disease outbreak is low because UK environmental conditions do not favour amplification of these viruses within arthropods, nor transmission (Gould et al, 2006).