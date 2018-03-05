Broadly, the method adopted with oestrus mares seemed an appropriate model for a study of geldings and mares with poor behaviour not associated with oestrous cycling. It also emerged during the latest study a considerable number of the animals investigated had co-morbidities in addition to the behavioural problem. These conditions, including recurrent low grade colic, poor weight maintenance, several skin conditions and hoof problems, designated by stable staff as a laminitic condition, in addition to improvement of behaviour, were also affected by administration of FWGE. A preliminary account is given here of these other conditions as it seems likely they were causally associated with the difficulties of management, which led to the inclusion of animals in the study in the first instance.