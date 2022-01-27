27 Jan 2022
An equine vet and practice director has become the first in the UK to be recognised as an RCVS advanced practitioner in equine lameness.
Andrew Wallace, a practising vet and director at Buckingham Equine Vets, has undertaken five years of remote teaching, study and examination through the University of Liverpool to complete his certification, which subsequently allows him to apply for RCVS advanced practitioner status.
Dr Wallace, who is passionate about encouraging others to pursue a career in equine practice, said: “I hope the recognition will inspire others to follow suit and complete a certificate in equine lameness and apply for advanced practitioner status.
“Being an equine first opinion vet is a fantastic career and it’s great to have a few badges of honour to show for your efforts.”
Dr Wallace, who spoke about his career at London Vet Show in November, will be encouraging others to find joy in first opinion practice in a podcast, available first in February for users of Vet Times Jobs’ People Match service.