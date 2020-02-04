4 Feb 2020
The new Aservo EquiHaler (ciclesonide inhalation solution) is a result of synergies between human pharma and animal health businesses.
The European Commission has granted marketing authorisation to Boehringer Ingelheim for an “industry first” therapy for severe equine asthma.
Aservo EquiHaler (ciclesonide inhalation solution) is a result of synergies between human pharma and animal health businesses, and marks an industry first in equine medicine – until now, no approved inhalant therapy has been licensed for use in horses with severe equine asthma.
The newly approved inhaler is designed specifically for use in horses, and includes an ergonomic handle and dosing lever for ease of user handling, and a nostril adaptor that fits inside the nostril of the horse.
Prodrug ciclesonide is the active ingredient – a corticosteroid activated directly in the lung, reducing lower airway inflammation associated with severe equine asthma.
Erich Schoett, global business head of equine for Boehringer, said: “Treating severe equine asthma can be challenging for veterinarians and horse owners, who struggle to find safe and effective ways to help horses breathe.
“Bringing a new, safe and effective treatment to the market is something that we can really be proud of.”
The Aservo EquiHaler is expected to be available for veterinarians in the EU this year.