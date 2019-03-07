While these systems are useful tools for the identification of unilateral lameness and in the assessment of gait alteration after diagnostic analgesia, users must be aware of several shortfalls of these systems. Firstly, these systems identify asymmetry of movement, and so bilaterally symmetrical forelimb or hindlimb lameness without movement asymmetry may not be identified. Another major limitation is not enough is known about the movement patterns of non-lame and lame horses on the lunge and when ridden, so these systems cannot currently be reliably used under these circumstances.