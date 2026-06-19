19 Jun 2026
Scientists warn the coming weeks will be “critical” in determining how the current outbreak develops.
Image © peterzayda / Adobe Stock
Scientists have warned no part of the equine industry is safe from the ongoing flu outbreak following the first reported case in a vaccinated Thoroughbred.
More than 100 separate incidents have now been confirmed across the UK, according to the latest Equine Infectious Disease Surveillance (EIDS) update.
But the group fears the true level of virus activity is likely to be “significantly higher”, with nearly 40 other suspected cases not included in its total so far.
The report added: “The coming weeks will be critical in determining the future trajectory of the outbreak.
“Continued vigilance, rapid diagnosis and robust biosecurity measures will be essential to limit further spread and protect the health of the UK horse population.”
The Thoroughbred case was reported in Shropshire this week and is said to relate to a horse which recently travelled there from a sale in Ireland. Eight other Thoroughbreds are understood to have been transported on the same lorry.
The British Horseracing Authority has urged trainers who had horses taking part in last weekend’s fixture at Uttoxeter, where the affected yard also had a runner, to be vigilant for signs of equine influenza, though they say the risk of onward contamination is “very low”.
But the latest EIDS update, issued yesterday (18 June) said the incident showed “no sector of the equine industry is isolated from the current outbreak”.
The report revealed that 105 laboratory-confirmed cases had been identified since the start of April, with the virus being detected in several new areas of England and Scotland in recent days.
But 39 other incidents are not yet included due to a lack of anonymised information or reporting consent.
The paper also warned the outbreak remained “characterised by extensive geographical spread”, with two-thirds of incidents involving horses with recent travel history.
It continued: “The first reported case within the racing population is also an important epidemiological development.
“While vaccination remains highly effective at reducing disease risk and severity, this case serves as a reminder that influenza should remain a differential diagnosis in horses with compatible clinical signs, regardless of vaccination status.”