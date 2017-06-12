Mild changes are detectable when the animal is approximately 5% dehydrated, while 12% dehydration is associated with severe signs. Thus, a 500kg horse estimated to be 10% dehydrated will require 50L of fluid. The deficit should be replaced over the following few hours. Commonly, approximately half of the deficit is administered and then the horse reassessed to determine the response to therapy, with the remaining requirement adjusted as necessary. The response to the fluid therapy can be assessed by serially measuring the various clinical signs and laboratory parameters (Table 1).