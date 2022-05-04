I have a daughter in the profession. I worry about her having to turn out in the middle of the night. I gave her an old-fashioned long Maglite torch. This is useful for having a look under the bonnet in the dark. It is also useful to whack any drunk, over amorous male who takes any liberties. I am not being sexist; I am well aware that a strong woman is much better than a weak man. I keep a similar torch in my own van.