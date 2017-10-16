Partial or total hoof wall resection is necessary to visualise the lesion and surgically resect it from the underlying tissues (Boyes-Smith et al, 2006). CT can be used to mark the margins of the lesion to ensure complete excision. The affected portion of distal phalanx is curetted, and the defect packed with a combination of a topical hydrogel with alginate and metronidazole powder. The bandage is replaced after 24 hours, and when a clot has formed the defect is covered by means of a hoof acrylic applied on top of a calcium alginate dressing placed on top of the clot. This is usually performed after 48 hours.