24 Oct
Vets, VNs and SQPs are able to attend the free CPD webinar being run by Zoetis on 26 October.
Vets, VNs, and SQPs are invited to attend a free CPD webinar to discuss the latest advice on best practice use of anthelmintics and responsible use of moxidectin in horses.
The webinar, organised by Zoetis, is being held at 11am on Wednesday 26 October and will be repeated at 7:30pm. It is hosted by Zoetis vet Wendy Talbot, lasts for approximately one hour and equates to eight Animal Medicines Training Regulatory Authority CPD points.
Dr Talbot will explain the current situation and recommend approaches to slow resistance, including the gold standard of selective treatment.
The webinar will conclude with a live Q & A to allow attendees to discuss any queries or concerns with Dr Talbot.
Penny McCann, equine product manager at Zoetis, said: “Our webinars continue to be very well received. This one is particularly important as it explains the important new thinking around the use of anthelmintics, to address the serious challenge of resistance.
“It’s a must for all those involved with prescribing.”