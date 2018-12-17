Dr Koene said: “We need regenerative medicine because we have to work with sport horses and we always have to think about doping. I think, by learning from regenerative medicine, we are getting better, and I think even if you compare what we do as vets to the human field in this area, we have a lot of things where we may even be a bit more advanced – like the gels that are now reintroduced into human medicine because they are working so well in horses.