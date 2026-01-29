29 Jan 2026
Topics will include updates on disease threats and antimicrobial resistance and what new seller’s declaration means for vets.
The future of equestrianism will be central to the agenda of the 34th National Equine Forum (NEF26).
Organisers say the event will feature a diverse programme aimed at helping to build a united vision for the future.
It will be held on Thursday 5 March at the Institution of Mechanical Engineers in London, and proceedings will also be held online.
Among the topics covered will be equine health and welfare, including governmental views and updates on disease threats and antimicrobial resistance, pre-purchase examinations and what the new seller’s declaration means for vets and purchasers, and technological advancements and the use of AI in equine welfare.
NEF chair Tim Brigstocke said: “We have become well-known for bringing together equestrian experts, policymakers, industry leaders and enthusiasts, to debate the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing the equine sector.
“This year is no exception. For anyone who is keen to keep their finger on the pulse of what’s important for the future of the equine sector, this year’s programme won’t disappoint.”
NEF25 achieved a record-breaking attendance of more than 630 delegates in-person and online.
NEF26 announced new event sponsors this year, Hartpury University and The Saddler’s Company, joining long-term supporters such as Blue Cross, World Horse Welfare, BEVA and The Donkey Sanctuary.