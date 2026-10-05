5 Oct 2026
Invicta bosses have hailed what they claim is a global first as they offered UK vets the chance to try it in their practices.
A new handheld device, thought to be the first of its kind in the world, has been launched in the UK for the delivery of extracorporeal shock wave therapy (ESWT).
Invicta Animal Health bosses have hailed the CS-Pro Vet as a “game-changer” in the delivery of both equine and small animal care.
Using high-energy pressure waves to help stimulate the body’s own healing response, the ESWT technique is commonly deployed in the treatment of wounds and musculoskeletal conditions.
Invicta claims the new device has been developed to deliver more than 5 million pulses over its lifetime, including up to 100,000 from a single battery charge, at depths of between 2mm and 30mm.
Managing director Rob Watkins said: “The CS-Pro Vet is a game-changer for focused ESWT.
“Its ease of use and quiet sound makes it especially useful for nervous equine and small animal patients.
“We are delighted to bring this innovative new tool to the UK, giving vets a practical, accessible and highly portable way to incorporate focused ESWT into rehabilitation and the management of a wide range of wound healing and musculoskeletal conditions.”
Vets can arrange to test the product in their own practices via the Invicta website.