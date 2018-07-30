For the treatment of ESGD, buffered omeprazole paste given orally once daily at 4mg/kg for 28 days has been shown to cause resolution of ulceration in nearly 80% of cases, and 21 days treatment may well be sufficient. It has been suggested a lower dose, such as 2mg/kg, may be sufficient to resolve ESGD; however, this is likely to be influenced by factors such as gastric fill, which, in turn, influence absorption of the omeprazole paste. The recommendation from the ECEIM consensus statement is to treat with 4mg/kg buffered omeprazole paste once daily by mouth for 21 days.