Why are foals at particular risk?

Foals are born with a gastric pH of >4.0 and by one week of age this will have decreased to <2.02. Under normal circumstances, a healthy foal will nurse from its mother 7-10 times an hour. The continued presence and supply of fresh milk as well as bicarbonate in the saliva, which is produced and swallowed at the time of feeds, further helps to neutralise the stomach acid2. Therefore, anything which disturbs this natural intake of milk can leave foals with periods of high acidity within their stomach, increasing the potential for gastric ulceration. Risk factors for this may include: