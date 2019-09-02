The search for alternative therapies will continue, with aloe vera recently investigated. It was found that when given at a dose of 17.6mg/kg twice a day – compared with omeprazole at 4mg/kg once a day – for the treatment of grade two and higher ulcers, aloe vera was inferior. A number of horses in the aloe vera group did have an improvement in their gastric ulcers, but no control group was included to compare whether this was due to the aloe vera or normal changes (Bush et al, 2018). Therefore, its use as a sole agent cannot be recommended, but whether it may help as an adjunctive therapy requires further investigation.