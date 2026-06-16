Aside from the clinical spaces, there is a beautiful tortoise garden that provided a relaxing place to sit quietly and take in the surroundings. Each day followed a similar pattern of in-patient checks and medication, starting at 8am. This was followed by rounds to discuss the status of each in-patient and to plan any treatment required that day. We then performed treatment on all the in-patients, with numerous bandage changes and wound flushes. Most patients were hospitalised for the treatment of wounds due to road traffic accidents, as well as kick and bite wounds from other equids and livestock.