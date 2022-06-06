6 Jun 2022
The team at the Veterinary Genetics Laboratory at UC Davis has published an example of a de novo genetic mutation in a foal born with a highly unusual sabino-like white spotting pattern on its coat.
Standardbred filly with its dam. Image: Wai Eyre Farm, New Zealand.
Researchers at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine have discovered a de novo genetic mutation in a Standardbred foal.
The journal Animal Genetics has released a paper demonstrating how the Veterinary Genetics Laboratory (VGL) at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine determined that a white pattern in a Standardbred foal was a de novo, or novel, mutation – meaning it was not inherited by its sire or dam, but instead occurred during the development of the foal.
The Standardbred filly, not yet officially named, was born at Wai Eyre Farm in Canterbury, New Zealand with a sabino-like white spotting pattern.
She was tested for parentage through Harness Racing New Zealand by InfogeneNZ at Massey University. InfogeneNZ then recommended coat colour testing at the UC Davis VGL to determine the cause of white patterning.
VGL partnered with InfogeneNZ to confirm parentage, utilising the International Society for Animal Genetics primary and backup panels, then conducted genetic analysis using allele-specific PCR to investigate known mutations.
This is the third de novo white coat colour variant identified in Standardbreds and VGL intends to track the generational lineage of the filly’s novel coat colour, should she be bred.
The breed’s most common coat colour is bay, but they can also be born with black, chestnut or grey coats.
Director of the VGL team at UC Davis Rebecca Bellone said: “Discovering a de novo mutation is always exciting, as most of the time as geneticists we are trying to trace the history of genetic variation, not identifying the variation in the generation in which they occur.
“This discovery shows how breeding remains relevant today for helping us to understand the way that mutations occur and their effects on the living world.”