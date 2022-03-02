2 Mar 2022
The new version of Equi-BCS – refreshed in response to a survey of more than 100 people, including veterinary professionals, nutritionists and horse owners – was developed by Katie Williams, an equine nutritionist who carried out the survey and app development as part of her PhD veterinary research project.
The app allows owners to record and share weight data, so it is easier for professionals to support them to keep horse weight on track. It also supports horses that are not holding their weight so health issues can be spotted earlier.
Ms Williams said: “One of the toughest challenges for any horse owner is keeping weight off their horse, and previous studies have shown that horse owners tend to underestimate their horse’s body condition score.
“To succeed, a collaborative approach is required including vets, nutritionists and farriers working together with horse owners.”
The app contains detailed images and instructions to help horse owners score their horses accurately, and they can upload their own photos to remind them of how their horse has looked previously.
According to research in human weight tracking apps, using the technology frequently leads to greater success, so the app also features notifications to remind owners to assess their horse again.
Ms Williams added: “It is incredible how quickly a horse can change and so monitoring regularly, ideally every two weeks, is key. Receiving a reminder will provide the prompt that many people need to ensure they take time to assess their horse and either make adjustments to the ration, or seek advice from their vet or nutritionist.”
The Equi-BCS app is available free on the Apple app store and Google Play.
Other apps from the university offer advice and guidance to horse owners and anyone considering working as a vet or para-professional.