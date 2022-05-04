4 May 2022
Roundhouse Veterinary Hospital, part of the Pets’n’Vets group, has been recognised as a gold level cat-friendly clinic by the International Society of Feline Medicine.
Denise Hobin, cat advocate at Pets’n’Vets, with Zeus the cat.
An animal hospital has struck gold after receiving the highest level of accreditation for its care of cats.
The Roundhouse Veterinary Hospital in Pollokshaws has achieved gold in the International Society of Feline Medicine (ISFM) cat-friendly clinic scheme – the highest level of award possible.
Roundhouse, part of the Pets’n’Vets family that includes another six branches in and around the city, had to meet the scheme’s highest requirements for environment and staff training.
Denise Hobin, cat advocate at Pets’n’Vets, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have achieved this prestigious gold-level cat-friendly clinic status. It has been a real team effort, and is a fitting reward for everyone’s hard work and dedication.
“We are trained to handle cats in a manner that minimises stress, fear and anxiety, as well as advising clients on the best way to safely and comfortably transport their cats to us.
“We have ensured we provide a low-stress environment that respects the natural needs of our feline patients. It’s a continuous priority across the practice and we always look to keep improving further.”
ISFM criteria includes separate dog and cat waiting areas, feline-friendly hospitalisation cages and veterinary equipment for treating cats.
Staff had to demonstrate they handled cats gently and in line with the ISFM feline-friendly handling and nursing techniques, and pledge to be “scruff-free”.