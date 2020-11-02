2 Nov 2020
Latest clinical findings to be discussed at online Equine Arthritis: Diagnosis and New Technology conference on 26 and 27 November.
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Diagnosis, treatment and collaboration of professionals in the long-term management of equine OA patients will all feature in a two-day conference where groundbreaking research will also be explored.
The event has been designed to keep everyone up to date with latest research, clinical studies and recommended treatment protocols in the rapidly expanding regenerative medicine area to ensure the most successful outcomes can be achieved.
Roger Smith, professor of equine orthopaedics at RVC Equine, is further exploring his clinical findings during the event. Prof Smith said: “In recent years, there has been a massive leap forward in scientific advances in equine health, not least in our understanding of equine arthritis and associated conditions.
“There is such a wealth of treatment options becoming available and regenerative medicine is a particularly exciting area with which to be involved.
“Since 2002, when the first horse anywhere in the world was treated at the RVC with stem cells, the field of regenerative medicine has grown considerably, and I think it is helpful to now take stock. This event will help clarify and explore these developments, ensuring our choices for innovative applications are rooted in evidence-based research.”
He added: “This event brings some of the UK’s leading authorities in this area – I am delighted to be part of it and will be presenting how to choose therapies based around some interesting equine arthritis cases we have handled at RVC Equine.”
The two-day online conference from PKW Events – called Equine Arthritis: Diagnosis and New Technology – was conceived to bring together treating vets and front-line professionals most likely to first encounter patient and owner.
It aims to provide valuable CPD for vets, practitioners and paraprofessionals working with arthritic horses, and will be chaired by Sussex Equine Hospital director Andrew Crawford.
In one of the planned sessions, world-leading stem cell technology researchers Debbie Guest and Jay Dudhia from the RVC, and Ian Spaas of Global Stem Cell Technology, will present their findings, followed by an interactive panel discussion led by Dr Crawford focusing on uses and benefits of allogenic and autologous stem cells, and the role of embryonic stem cells in the treatment of equine arthritis.
Stephanie Dakin will discuss her research on inflammation and resolution in soft tissue joint disease, with the professor complemented by a presentation by Dagmar Berner on choosing the correct modality imaging.
The event is open to all vets and equine professionals through both collaborative and streamed sessions, both live on 26 and 27 November and with a view on demand option. Full details and registration are available online.