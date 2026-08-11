11 Aug 2026
Group will support World Horse Welfare, which celebrates its 100th anniversary next year, through 2028.
World Horse Welfare has partnered with Inspiring Vet Care.
Inspiring Vet Care (IVC) has announced a three-year partnership with a leading equine welfare charity to mark the latter’s centenary.
The group has become World Horse Welfare’s official centenary vet partner ahead of it celebrating its 100th anniversary next year.
Colleagues across IVC will provide volunteering support and take part in fund-raising initiatives, while the group will support the charity’s rehoming programme by carrying out pre-travel health assessments to ensure horses are fit to move safely to World Horse Welfare sites.
World Horse Welfare will also have access to the group’s Equine Health Plan, meaning those rehoming horses via the charity can benefit from discounted preventive health care including annual vaccinations, dental examinations and parasite testing.
Horses awaiting rehoming will also receive dental care via hands-on equine dental training sessions delivered by IVC vet teams to their students.
IVC regional head of equine Paula Nugent said: “We’re delighted to be supporting World Horse Welfare in their centenary year and to build on the positive initiatives we have collaborated on to date.
“The centenary partnership is an important opportunity to deliver real, measurable improvements in equine welfare.
“By bringing together the strength of our national clinical network and the expertise of our equine teams, we’ll support World Horse Welfare’s work with excellent clinical care, practical education, and fund-raising to improve standards of care and strengthen the bond between horses and the people who care for them.”
World Horse Welfare UK director Malcolm Morley added: “We’re pleased to be welcoming Inspiring Vet Care as our centenary vet partner from 2026 to 2028.
“The sponsorship builds on the good work our teams are already doing together and creates an opportunity to deepen that relationship.
“As we mark our centenary year, their support will help us celebrate 100 years of progress for horses while continuing to invest in the work that lies ahead.”