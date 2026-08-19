19 Aug 2026
Software said to overcome the most persistent challenges when scanning horses.
Image: World Equestrian Centre.
A leading veterinary imaging company has launched new software it says offers “unparalleled clarity and accuracy of image” in standing horses.
Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging has launched SEEMORE, an integration of its iNAV motion correction and pAIce AI imaging software said to address challenges with patient movement and scan time.
The iNAV motion correction technology tracks the position of the horse’s limb three times per second during acquisition to “dramatically” reduce the impact of patient movement to preserve diagnostic integrity.
The pAIce software uses artificial intelligence to remove image noise while maintaining resolution and contrast, enabling scan time reductions of between 50% and 75%, reducing time under sedation and potential for movement.
Hallmarq chief technology officer Steve Roberts said: “Together, iNAV and pAIce fundamentally change the risk/benefit assessment of scanning above the foot in the standing horse.
“Their implementation paves the way for a much wider range of cases that may previously have been overlooked as unsuitable for standing MRI.”
Equine clinical product manager Holly Johnson added: “Our commitment to innovation ensures standing equine MRI continues to evolve, setting new standards in what is possible in veterinary diagnostics.
“Where previously scans may have been non-diagnostic due to patient movement or long scan times, SEEMORE delivers transformational results to drive better patient care.”