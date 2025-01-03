3 Jan
Liphook Equine Hospital claims to be the first in the UK to perform pioneering keyhole surgery that can keep sports horses in competition for longer.
Pioneering surgery has enabled a “remarkable” transformation in the condition of competition horses treated at a Hampshire equine hospital, according to a senior clinician.
Liphook Equine Hospital has claimed it is the first equine practice in the UK to perform the foraminotomy procedure, a form of keyhole surgery intended to correct spinal nerve compression.
Team leader Rachel Tucker, a European specialist in equine surgery, said the team was “extremely proud” of its work, which has seen six horses undergo the procedure so far.
She said: “The surgery is minimally invasive, but it is a very delicate procedure to perform because you are working very close to the spinal cord.
“Due to the location, the surgery is performed down a single portal under direct visualisation using a camera, guided by ultrasound and x-ray.
“What has been remarkable so far has been the rapid recovery of the horses, who have been home and out in a small paddock within a few days of surgery with some showing rapid signs of improved comfort and movement.”
Dr Tucker undertook training in Germany, where the surgery was first performed in horses, and at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in London, where similar surgery is carried out on humans before performing the operations.
She added: “Enlargement of the articular process joints of the lower neck is a relatively common finding in horses, but occasionally this can cause compression and irritation of the spinal nerves.
“The foraminotomy procedure means horses experiencing nerve pain can be made comfortable and have a good chance of returning to ridden work and a competition career.
“We are very pleased with how the procedures at Liphook went. Our patients are continuing to recover well and we are looking forward to following their progress in the future.”