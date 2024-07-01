1 Jul
Alice Swetnam, who has been working in equine practice since graduating in 2018, joins team at Seadown Veterinary Services.
A Hampshire practice has added an experienced vet to its equine team.
Seadown Veterinary Services has hired Alice Swetnam, who graduated from the RVC in 2018 and has been working in equine practice ever since.
She joins from a previous job in Buckinghamshire, where she spent six years and loved the variety and challenges that ambulatory practice presented.
Dr Swetnam’s main areas of interest are dentistry, medicine and stud work, as well as helping needle-shy ponies overcome their fears.
Laura Trigg, clinical director and equine veterinary surgeon, said: “We are delighted to welcome Alice. With her wealth of expertise in equine dentistry, medicine and reproduction, she will be an asset to our expanding team.
“We are sure that all our clients will make her feel very welcome and point her in the right direction when trying to navigate through the New Forest. We look forward to supporting Alice through her certificate studies in equine dentistry, which she hopes to finish after the small matter of her wedding in the autumn.”