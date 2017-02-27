Large and small strongyles can pose problems in adolescent horses. The most important large strongyle species is Strongylus vulgaris; this generally has low prevalence because of high usage of macrocyclic lactones since the 1980s. Anthelmintic resistance has not yet been reported in S vulgaris. Because of its potential pathogenicity (the larvae that live in blood vessels can cause severe colic), it is important S vulgaris is taken into account in control programmes. Studies in Denmark, where anthelmintic usage has reduced considerably due to prescribing regulations, indicate the local prevalence of this worm has increased.