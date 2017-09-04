The authors suggested an optimal range of tarsal angles may exist that maximises the ability to push the horse upwards and forwards. However, the group sizes were unequal – four, eight and four, respectively – and the range of tarsal angle in the intermediate group was large (155.5° to 165.5°). Measurements were only made for the right hindlimb, so the symmetry of movement was unknown. Whether all horses were truly non-lame cannot be determined. Less vertical impulse, documented in the horses with large tarsal angles, may actually reflect subclinical lameness.