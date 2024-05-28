The aetiology of postoperative myopathy and neuropathy has been extensively investigated. When considering risk factors for the development of myopathy or neuropathy, one study hypothesised that horses undergoing anaesthesia for MRI would experience a higher frequency of postoperative myopathy or neuropathy compared to those undergoing anaesthesia for surgery (Franci et al, 2006). However, no such association was found, but the study did show that overall, horses that experienced postoperative myopathy or neuropathy were significantly heavier than those that did not (Franci et al, 2006). In total in this study, 1.72% of horses experienced clinical signs consistent with myopathy or neuropathy in the postoperative period (Franci et al, 2006).