The Coggins test remains the gold standard test for diagnosis of EIA and is the only test recognised officially for the international movement of horses. An ELISA test is also available and is widely used as a screening tool as it is highly sensitive and provides results more quickly and economically than the Coggins test. However, due to the high sensitivity, false positives can occur and as such, any positive EIA ELISA should be checked with a Coggins test. Importantly, unlike many other infectious diseases, seropositivity is also an indication of current infection with EIA.