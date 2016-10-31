In this scenario, one should obtain additional views at varying angulations around the limb. An incomplete or short fracture within a bone may only be visible when a radiograph is obtained with the path of the x-rays orientated parallel to the fracture plane. Some fractures – especially incomplete cyclical loading (or “stress”) fractures – may never be visible radiographically and may require use of other modalities, such as nuclear scintigraphy, for detection. Suspected fissure fractures of long bones, even if not visible on initial radiographs, should be treated as such and radiographed again in 10 to 14 days when bone lysis/osteoclastic activity may make the fracture more evident.